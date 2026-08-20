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Canada

Summerland businesses face another blow as water advisory keeps doors closed

By Cohan Sassaman Global News
Posted August 20, 2026 10:08 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Summerland restaurants stay closed for water restrictions'
Summerland restaurants stay closed for water restrictions
WATCH: Getting back to normal continues to be challenging for Summerland restaurants impacted by the Bald Range wildfire. Evacuated business owners have returned and now a boil-water advisory is keeping restaurant doors closed. Cohan Sassaman has more.
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Summerland, B.C., is trying to get back on its feet after the Bald Range wildfire, but for some local businesses, the disruption is far from over.

Aviana FerlizzaEmployee, Zias Stonehouse RestaurantandShannon FerlizzaCo Owner, Zias Stonehouse Restaurantwork hard to try and get their restaurant back open after the Bald Range fire. View image in full screen
Aviana FerlizzaEmployee, Zias Stonehouse RestaurantandShannon FerlizzaCo Owner, Zias Stonehouse Restaurantwork hard to try and get their restaurant back open after the Bald Range fire. Cohan Sassaman

An ongoing water boil advisory is keeping restaurants like Zias Stonehouse Restaurant from reopening, adding another financial blow during what should be one of the busiest times of the year.

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The fire did not destroy Zias, but the restaurant still cannot operate normally without safe, treated water.

“We wash all our vegetables, all the pop lines need to be flushed. We will have to buy new product and not to mention people need water to drink,” said co-owner Shannon Ferlizza.

The food inside their multiple fridges will have to be thrown out because of the temporary loss of power that Summerland experienced while the Bald Range fire was close to Summerland. View image in full screen
The food inside their multiple fridges will have to be thrown out because of the temporary loss of power that Summerland experienced while the Bald Range fire was close to Summerland. Cohan Sassaman

The closure is also putting food at risk of being wasted.

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“This is our walk-in freezer that has all this food that we probably are going to have to throw out,” Ferlizza said.

And that means the financial impact is growing by the day.

“What a shame. Just think, all this work grating all this cheese and it’s all going to go to the dump,” she said.

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For Ferlizza, getting Zias reopened is also about making sure her employees can financially get through the shutdown.

“They all want us to reopen as soon as possible. They want to feel like they have a job and a place they call home,” she said.

Zias is not alone. Summer is a critical time for many small businesses in Summerland, and losing even part of the season can have serious consequences.

“Small businesses in town are decimated. This is their prime tourist season. They have taken a huge hit,” said Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes.

Zias is a staple in Summerland. Many people are waiting for its return. Co owner Shannon teased a party when they get to reopen. View image in full screen
Zias is a staple in Summerland. Many people are waiting for its return. Co owner Shannon teased a party when they get to reopen. Cohan Sassaman

Aviana Ferlizza, an employee at Zias, says the stakes are high for local businesses.

“For a lot of places it could mean closing their doors forever,” she said.

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The boil-water advisory was put in place after the wildfire forced the District of Summerland to bypass its water treatment plant, allowing untreated water into the municipal system.

For restaurants, that means reopening is not as simple as unlocking the doors. Without safe water, basic operations like food preparation, cleaning and providing drinking water become a major hurdle.

And as Summerland works toward reopening, businesses are left waiting, hoping there is still enough summer left to recover.

Click to play video: 'Summerland couple thankful to go home'
Summerland couple thankful to go home

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