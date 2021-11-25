SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
B.C. government holds update as more rain falls and Highway 1 gets set to reopen

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 2:12 pm
A member of the Canadian Forces carries sandbags as they build a temporary dike behind houses on Clayburn Creek ahead of a rainfall warning Environment Canada has forecast for the region which is already affected by flooding, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. View image in full screen
A member of the Canadian Forces carries sandbags as they build a temporary dike behind houses on Clayburn Creek ahead of a rainfall warning Environment Canada has forecast for the region which is already affected by flooding, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The B.C. government is urging residents to be prepared for the storms and to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

The province is still recovering from devastating flooding and mudslides in mid-November and now the first of three atmospheric rivers has struck the province.

The previous floods and mudslides killed five people and destroyed parts of major highways, rail lines and farmland.

Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming, Agricultural Minister Lana Popham and Minister of Municipal Affairs, Selina Robinson, will speak live at 12:15 p.m. PT. That will be broadcast live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

However, one of the big developments Thursday is expected to be the opening of Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Highway 1 Chilliwack to Abbotsford to reopen' B.C. floods: Highway 1 Chilliwack to Abbotsford to reopen
B.C. floods: Highway 1 Chilliwack to Abbotsford to reopen

Read more: Highway 1 through B.C.’s Fraser Valley set to reopen to traffic on Thursday

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Wednesday that crews are hoping to open Highway 1 through the valley on Thursday.

Trending Stories

He said critical temporary repairs are now completed on that route and water levels continue to recede.

The opening will be contingent on the weather, he added, as the ground is already saturated.

Officials said an update will be provided to the public on Thursday. DriveBC estimated that the route would be clear by 9 p.m.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 24' B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 24
B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 24

Read more: Next 3 storms to hit B.C. expected to be atmospheric rivers

The province is telling everyone to stay up-to-date with alerts, buy only what you need in the short-term, stormproof your home and follow road and travel restrictions.

This story will be updated following the press conference.

