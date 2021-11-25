B.C. government holds update as more rain falls and Highway 1 gets set to reopen

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is urging residents to be prepared for the storms and to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

The province is still recovering from devastating flooding and mudslides in mid-November and now the first of three atmospheric rivers has struck the province.

The previous floods and mudslides killed five people and destroyed parts of major highways, rail lines and farmland.

Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming, Agricultural Minister Lana Popham and Minister of Municipal Affairs, Selina Robinson, will speak live at 12:15 p.m. PT. That will be broadcast live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

However, one of the big developments Thursday is expected to be the opening of Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Wednesday that crews are hoping to open Highway 1 through the valley on Thursday.

He said critical temporary repairs are now completed on that route and water levels continue to recede.

The opening will be contingent on the weather, he added, as the ground is already saturated.

Officials said an update will be provided to the public on Thursday. DriveBC estimated that the route would be clear by 9 p.m.

The province is telling everyone to stay up-to-date with alerts, buy only what you need in the short-term, stormproof your home and follow road and travel restrictions.

This story will be updated following the press conference.