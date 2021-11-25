SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

5th victim of deadly B.C. mudslide identified as 36-year-old man

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 1:17 pm
Click to play video: 'From the air: A look at the slide along Highway 99-Duffey Lake Road north of Pemberton' From the air: A look at the slide along Highway 99-Duffey Lake Road north of Pemberton
WATCH: Video taken from a helicopter shows the slide that occurred on Highway 99-Duffey Lake Road, north of Pemberton on Monday. – Nov 16, 2021

The man still missing after the landslide on the Duffey Lake Road north of Pemberton, B.C., has now been identified.

Brett Diederichs of Peachland is believed to have been swept away by the slide on Highway 99 on Nov. 15.

His sister, Kristen, told Global News her brother turned 36 just three days before the slide.

His family was relocating to Vancouver Island when he disappeared.

Read more: Death toll from mudslide on B.C.’s Highway 99 rises to four, one man still missing

Kristen said her brother wanted to be a firefighter and was moving to Victoria for a better chance at realizing his dream.

His partner and his mother were in another vehicle that was caught in the slide but Kristen said they are both miraculously OK.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Death toll from Highway 99 mudslide rises' B.C. floods: Death toll from Highway 99 mudslide rises
B.C. floods: Death toll from Highway 99 mudslide rises

Brett’s body has not been recovered at this time and Kristen said RCMP has told them his body may never be found.

Trending Stories

“We are now in Victoria as planned, just trying to get through this together somehow,” Kristen told Global News.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Brett’s family. Kristen said the funds will be used to cover end-of-life costs, including a celebration of life and to alleviate some pressure for his wife to give her some time to process her loss.

Click to play video: '‘I heard this loud terrifying roar’: Global News cameraman shares details of surviving Duffey Lake mudslide' ‘I heard this loud terrifying roar’: Global News cameraman shares details of surviving Duffey Lake mudslide
‘I heard this loud terrifying roar’: Global News cameraman shares details of surviving Duffey Lake mudslide – Nov 17, 2021

The death toll from the mudslide on British Columbia’s Highway 99 is now considered to be five.

Story continues below advertisement

In the aftermath, police determined that at least one woman had died, and RCMP confirmed Saturday they had located the bodies of three additional men.

“These three men were amongst those whom we confirmed were missing earlier this week,” S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a media release.

Read more: ‘Everything was gone, just gone’: Global BC cameraman swept up in Highway 99 slide

The slide came down on a section of the highway between Pemberton and Lillooet known as Duffey Lake Road on Monday, sweeping between five and seven vehicles off the road.

The victims’ identities have not been publicly released, but sources confirmed to Global News that one of the men was 35-year-old Mirsad Hadzic, whose wife was also killed in the slide.

The couple had been returning from a weekend getaway in the Okanagan, and leave behind a two-year-old daughter.

 – with files from Simon Little

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Flooding tagDuffey Lake Road tagHighway 99 mudslide tagDuffey Lake Road mudslide tagBC mudslide five victims tagBC mudslide victims tagbrett diederichs tagbrett diederichs mudslide tagbrett diederichs mudslide 2021 tagHighway 99 flooding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers