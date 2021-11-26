B.C. bracing for 2nd of 3 storms while province provides update and Trudeau visits

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia is bracing for another storm on the weekend following more heavy rain in the past 24 hours.

Environment Canada says heavy rain will continue Saturday night and into Sunday in areas such as the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast and West Vancouver Island.

The weather centre says about 60 millimetres of rain could fall during that time over the southern sections where up to 120 millimetres could fall near the mountains.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming and Agricultural Minister Lana Popham will provide an update on the flooding situation in the province at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

That will be broadcast live above and on BC1.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit British Columbia Friday.

He is slated to visit Victoria and Abbotsford, the hard-hit Fraser Valley community which remains partially underwater and at risk of more flooding as the new system of storms rolls in.

The prime minister is expected to tour the flood zone and meet with Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun, Sumas First Nation Chief Dalton Silver, Matsqui First Nation Chief Alice McKay, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, first responders and volunteers.

Trudeau will later meet with Premier John Horgan in Victoria and hold a 5:30 p.m. media availability.

On Thursday, B.C. opened a key stretch of the Trans-Canada highway through Abbotsford, easing a traffic bottleneck and helping to restore fractured supply lines in the province.

However, the community remains on high alert.

Parts of the province saw heavy rainfall Wednesday night with Abbotsford seeing 55 millimetres of rain overnight. Chilliwack saw 45 millimetres of precipitation while Hope had 35.

A flood warning remains in effect for the Sumas River, including the Sumas Prairie and surrounding area, as officials continue to closely monitor water levels.

The city said Thursday’s rain did have an impact on the Barrowtown Pump Station’s ability to reduce the current floodwater levels but there was no increase in water in the Sumas Prairie.

Braun said it will be weeks before the still-flooded area from the eastern portion of the Sumas Prairie clears.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 11:30 a.m. PT.