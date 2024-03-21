SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

B.C. to announce new extreme weather protection measures

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 10:16 am
RELATED: Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens joins Global News Morning to discuss B.C.'s plan to upgrade the Barrowtown Pump Station, and how it will help with flood mitigation efforts in the Fraser Valley. – Feb 15, 2024
The British Columbian government is expected to announce new measures to help protect against flooding and other extreme weather events.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday and Global News will be holding a live stream of the event in this article.

It has been more than two years since the historic flooding in Fraser Valley, Merritt and other areas due to an atmospheric river.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Just last week, a B.C. MP called on Ottawa to provide funds for disaster recovery bills related to those floods.

The federal government estimates it will need to pay almost $3.4 billion for its share of the disaster bills from November 2021.

Only about 40 per cent of that has been paid, so far.

“Our communities need this funding now,” said Brad Vis, the Conservative MP for the sprawling, crescent-shaped riding of Mission—Matsqui—Fraser Canyon.

