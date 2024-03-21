B.C. to announce new extreme weather protection measures

Send this page to someone via email

The British Columbian government is expected to announce new measures to help protect against flooding and other extreme weather events.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday and Global News will be holding a live stream of the event in this article.

It has been more than two years since the historic flooding in Fraser Valley, Merritt and other areas due to an atmospheric river.

Just last week, a B.C. MP called on Ottawa to provide funds for disaster recovery bills related to those floods.

The federal government estimates it will need to pay almost $3.4 billion for its share of the disaster bills from November 2021.

Only about 40 per cent of that has been paid, so far.

“Our communities need this funding now,” said Brad Vis, the Conservative MP for the sprawling, crescent-shaped riding of Mission—Matsqui—Fraser Canyon.