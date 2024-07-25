Jasper wildfire: Why rebuilding Alberta town may be ‘logistical nightmare’

Send this page to someone via email

As a raging wildfire devastates the Alberta town of Jasper, there are growing concerns about the immediate toll on the community and the “logistical nightmare” of recovery that lies ahead.

While the extent of the structural damage remains unclear, multiple buildings have been impacted, according to Parks Canada.

It’s a familiar sight for Halifax Mayor Mike Savage, who said he understands how challenging it can be for a community to leave their homes with little notice.

“When you hear something like this, regardless of your experience, you start to think about the human toll,” Savage said in an interview with Global News on Thursday.

“Obviously the built infrastructure to lose is amazingly awful, but the impact that it has on humans is even more dramatic.”

2:01 Lack of fire mitigation measures may have exacerbated Halifax-area wildfire: report

Last May, a historic wildfire that broke out in the Halifax-area community of Upper Tantallon upended the lives of thousands of people.

Story continues below advertisement

That fire burned 969 hectares, destroyed 151 homes and forced more than 16,000 residents to flee the area.

More than one year later, people in Halifax and other parts of Nova Scotia who were impacted by the blazes are still recovering and rebuilding.

“We went through that here in Halifax last year, and I know the toll that it takes,” Savage said.

“It’s a really tough circumstance and our hearts go out to the people in the (Jasper) community.”

View image in full screen Photos taken in the Jasper area in western Alberta as wildfire burned in the region in July 2024. Credit: Woodlands County

How long could Jasper recovery take?

Flames have entered the Jasper townsite and set at least two hotels on fire. While the town is home to 4,700 people, Jasper National Park draws thousands of visitors each year as it is one of Alberta’s top tourist destinations.

Story continues below advertisement

Warren Singh, executive director of the Alberta Construction Association, said it is too soon to fully understand the extent of the damage and just assessing those could take up to six months.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Pointing to the example of Alberta’s Fort McMurray, which was swept by a ferocious 2016 wildfire, Warren said recovery for Jasper could also take five years or longer, depending on the damages.

1:04 Video inside Jasper shows wildfire destruction

In the aftermath of a wildfire, Singh said rebuilding communities like Jasper could be a “logistical nightmare,” involving sorting out what is needed in terms of cleanup, critical infrastructure damage and reckoning with the effects of blazes on the local environment.

Speaking from his own experience in Halifax, Savage said there is no set timeline for recovery from a wildfire as there are several challenges along the way and that rebuilding work only begins after the immediate danger is over.

Story continues below advertisement

Things like finding emergency housing, feeding people and rescuing pets come before and that’s where communities from across the country have to step in and come together to help, he said.

“I think the key is to come together and recognize that whether your house is there or gone, you’re part of the solution and you work with your neighbours and make things better.”

View image in full screen Pictures from the west side of Jasper taken Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Courtesy / Melchior Dressler

Northern Alberta town Slave Lake is among those offering assistance, with its fire chief and a crew en route to support, Mayor Francesca Ward told Global News.

For the people of Jasper, she said: “We understand what you are going through, and our entire town’s hearts are breaking with you.”

Slave Lake was in a similar situation in 2011, when a wildfire burned about one-third of the town.

Story continues below advertisement

“Patience is what is needed, and time to process,” Ward said.

“To this day, when I smell smoke from wildfires and hear reports of fires in the vicinity, it causes that little hint of anxiety and memories to flood back of the wildfires. “

She said the community’s most immediate need will be financial resources and having access to immediate funding will aid in the recovery efforts in the weeks ahead.

3:28 ‘Jasper, we will continue to stand by you’: Emotional Premier Smith discusses ‘out of control’ fire which consumed Alberta town

What are the challenges of rebuilding?

Because Jasper, which is located in the Rocky Mountains, is a mountainous region, that presents its own unique set of challenges for rebuilding, such as access for services and having to cut through rock beds, Singh said.

Story continues below advertisement

In terms of environmental issues, wildfires also cause complex problems, such as vegetation loss, soil erosion, a decrease in water quality and a rise in the potential for flash flooding, he added.

Ward said the most significant challenge, other than locating builders and resources in more remote communities, would be communication.

“Evacuation, interim housing and rebuilding all require substantial moving parts, and communicating this to the relevant stakeholders is a huge hurdle.”

2:13 Three years later, Lytton still rebuilding after devastating wildfire

In British Columbia, rebuilding efforts for fire-devastated Lytton have been slow.

Cement for Lytton’s first home rebuild was finally poured in December 2023 – more than two years after a massive wildfire devastated the B.C. village.

Singh said building permit processes can take time, while residents will be eager to move back quickly.

Story continues below advertisement

Supply chain issues and safety concerns may also arise in the rebuild process, he said.

From figuring out insurance to building to current standards to getting the workforce, there is a lot required to rebuild following a natural disaster, while also making sure the infrastructure can withstand future calamities, Savage said.

“The simple fact is, we can’t just build back to the way it was with the changing climate,” he said.

And no matter how long it takes Jasper to rebuild, “it’s never really quite the same.”