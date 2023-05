Nova Scotia wildfire burns out of control as hot, windy weather intensifies blaze

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia wildfire is burning out of control and quickly spreading across the southwestern tip of the province, with officials saying the arrival of hot, dry conditions is intensifying the blaze.

A spokesperson with the province’s Department of Natural Resources says the Shelburne County fire “escaped containment” on Saturday night, growing to about 775 hectares.

Patricia Jreige says there is a growing team of firefighters, air tankers and helicopters battling the flames, but dry, hot and windy weather is making fire suppression challenging.

She says at least one remote cabin in the Barrington Lake area has been destroyed while the condition of others is unknown.

(1/2) Barrington Lake, Shelburne Co update: Wildfire estimated at 775 hectares, has reached Lyles Bay. Hot, dry, windy conditions are challenging. 31 DNRR firefighters, 2 helicopters onsite, plus 6 NB air tankers. Hwy 103 generally closed from exit 28 to 29, likely for 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/3pOLOhSmIy — Natural Resources and Renewables (@NS_DNRR) May 28, 2023

Jreige says a dozen homes in the fire’s path were evacuated last night, and although some residents are returning they may be asked to leave again.

She says more evacuations are expected, a portion of Highway 103 is closed to traffic, and power in the area may be interrupted to allow for safe operations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2023.