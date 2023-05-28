Menu

Share

Canada

Nova Scotia wildfire burns out of control as hot, windy weather intensifies blaze

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2023 12:42 pm
The wildfire at Barrington Lake, Shelburne Co. Nova Scotia, shown in this hand-out image, escaped containment last night and has grown to about 775 hectares. Hot, dry and windy conditions are making fire suppression challenging. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources View image in full screen
The wildfire at Barrington Lake, Shelburne Co. Nova Scotia, shown in this hand-out image, escaped containment last night and has grown to about 775 hectares. Hot, dry and windy conditions are making fire suppression challenging. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources. DPi
A Nova Scotia wildfire is burning out of control and quickly spreading across the southwestern tip of the province, with officials saying the arrival of hot, dry conditions is intensifying the blaze.

A spokesperson with the province’s Department of Natural Resources says the Shelburne County fire “escaped containment” on Saturday night, growing to about 775 hectares.

Patricia Jreige says there is a growing team of firefighters, air tankers and helicopters battling the flames, but dry, hot and windy weather is making fire suppression challenging.

She says at least one remote cabin in the Barrington Lake area has been destroyed while the condition of others is unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

Jreige says a dozen homes in the fire’s path were evacuated last night, and although some residents are returning they may be asked to leave again.

Trending Now

She says more evacuations are expected, a portion of Highway 103 is closed to traffic, and power in the area may be interrupted to allow for safe operations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

