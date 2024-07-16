Savona, B.C. flash flood victims now eligible for disaster financial assistance

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government has opened disaster financial assistance to people affected by flash flooding in the community of Savona.

About 20 homes were damaged when rain pummelled the community about 45 km west of Kamloops on June 30.

Torrents of rain and mud washed through, forcing the temporary closure of Highway 1 and the rail corridor.

In the wake of the flooding, many residents told Global News their insurance companies said they would only partially cover them or wouldn’t cover them at all.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness said affected residents can apply for assistance through a new online portal intended to speed up the application process.

Disaster financial assistance can offer compensation for the sudden and unexpected loss of some uninsurable items.

The ministry said that may include building repairs to a principal residence, the replacement of essential personal items and cleanup and debris removal. The maximum payout for a claim is $400,000.

“DFA is available to homeowners, renters, business owners, farmers, corporation-owned properties and charitable organizations who were unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses,” the ministry said in a media release.

“DFA is unable to compensate for losses for which insurance was reasonably and readily available.”

Affected residents have until Oct. 14 to submit a completed application.