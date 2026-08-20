Jazz and gospel fill the church in Little Burgundy as Montreal honours Oliver Jones

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The sounds of laughter, jazz and gospel music pumped through a modest church in Montreal’s Little Burgundy neighbourhood on Thursday as mourners gathered for the funeral of legendary jazz pianist Oliver Jones.

The tears were flowing as family and friends shared stories about a generous, talented and humble man.

“I am mourning an angel,” said his widow, Monique Leclerc Jones, early in the service at Union United Church. “How can I say farewell, or even goodbye, to the angel who has been my whole life for a quarter of a century?”

View image in full screen Richard Jones eulogizes his father during the funeral of Quebec jazz musician Oliver Jones at Union United Church in Montreal on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. The award-winning pianist died July 22 at age 91. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Jones had played piano at the church since he was five years old and kept going back for most of his life.

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Richard Jones also eulogized his father, recalling years of travel, friendship and golf.

“I like to imagine my dad in heaven now … with a huge smile on his face, joyfully making music with all the other musicians that went before him,” he told the crowd.

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The service was a tribute to Jones’ impact on the jazz community, with speeches and performances by musicians like Ranee Lee and Kim Richardson.

View image in full screen The urn and portraits of Quebec jazz musician Oliver Jones are placed for his funeral at Union United Church in Montreal on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. The award-winning pianist died July 22 at age 91. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

The Dr. Oliver Jones Trio performed one of his own compositions, “Lights of Burgundy.”

“It’s great to have his music live (on) after him,” said bassist Éric Lagacé, who played with Jones for over a decade.

Jones died July 22 at age 91.

The award-winning pianist rose to stardom from the same impoverished Montreal neighbourhood as friend and mentor Oscar Peterson, studying piano as a child under Peterson’s sister Daisy.

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Jones became a member of the Order of Canada and earned many other awards and distinctions.

During his life, he supported young musicians and championed the local jazz scene, performing year after year at the city’s International Jazz Festival.

“He’s been a pillar,” said Alain Simard, founder of the festival, before the funeral. “He had such humility and kindness, infinite kindness, and he couldn’t imagine that he would have that success.”

In his tribute, Jim West, Jones’ friend and producer for decades after they met in 1982, remembered the years of music and travel he shared with the pianist.

“It’s hard just condensing 45 years into a few minutes,” he said before the service.

He recalled a music tour he and Jones did in Africa, during which Jones insisted on organizing concerts for children.

“It wasn’t part of the agenda, it was him saying, I want this done. And to me, that’s him,” said West.

Guillaume Cliche-Rivard, the local member of the provincial legislature, and Chantal Rouleau, provincial minister responsible for the city, were also in attendance.

Rouleau met Jones a number of times over the years.

“He was always very attentive, always smiling and kind. A kind man, a good man, and a great, great musician who made the city and Quebec shine around the world,” she said.

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Cliche-Rivard highlighted the importance Jones had on the neighbourhood.

“The whole community is in mourning,” he said.

Outside the church, rows of mourners attentively watched the service, projected on a screen.

Among them was Jones’ cousin, Vance McKenzie, himself a singer and guitarist.

“He didn’t have a bad bone in his body. He just was a pure person,” he said.

Despite the heat in the packed church, the audience cheered, sang and danced as the choir and soloists’ stirring music floated to every corner of the church.

They closed the service with emotional renditions of “Amazing Grace” and “Hymn to Freedom” as Montreal said farewell to Oliver Jones.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2026.