Current status of B.C.’s major highways and roadways as routes remain closed

The B.C. government provided an update Tuesday about major highways and roadways impacted by the atmospheric river that struck the south coast and parts of the Interior.

Public safety minister Mike Farnworth called it an “extreme weather event.”

“Weather specialists have noticed that the impacts have been greater than expected,” he said.

More than 20 reception centres have been set up around the province and Farnworth said everyone who was stuck has now been rescued.

Multiple highways remained closed Tuesday.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Rob Fleming, said it looks like Highway 3 will be the quickest to open and crews are aiming for the end of the weekend.

Here’s the breakdown on the rest of the province.

Highway 1 between Hope and Popkum has five individual sites that need to be assessed.

Highway Highway 1 towards Sumas remains closed between McCallum Road and Yale Road.

On Highway 7 west of Agassiz, crews have been able to move debris to open the corridor to emergency traffic only.

East of Agassiz, a few sites overtop of Highway 7 are covered in debris, Janelle Staite, regional deputy director with the Ministry of Transportation said Tuesday but crews are making progress to hopefully open to emergency traffic later Tuesday evening or Wednesday.

On Highway 3, there are segments of debris and material over the highway corridor but equipment has been transferred to the east end and a geotechnical assessment is underway.

On Highway 3 east of Princeton, there is still lots of flooding and crews need to wait for the water to recede, Staite said.

Highway 11 remains closed in the Lower Mainland, north and south of Highway 1 due to extreme flooding and warping of the road.

On Vancouver Island the Malahat was able to open to single-lane alternating traffic just after 8 a.m., Staite added. Some closures will be required overnight to allow crews to rebuild the northbound segment of the road.

Highway 1 remains closed at Spences Bridge, Paula Cousins, deputy director for Southern Interior Regional Office said.

The Coquihalla Highway, Highway 5 remains closed. An aerial assessment was conducted along the route Tuesday. Five structures have been compromised and there are multiple washouts along the route, Cousins said and significant repairs are needed.

Highway 12 between Lytton and Lillooet will hopefully open later Tuesday, Cousins added.

Highway 99 remains closed south of Lillooet. Crews can only clean up during daylight hours, she said.

On Highway 8, the stretch between Merritt and Spences Bridge remains closed. Cousins said there is considerable damage and a bridge was washed out along Highway 8.

Conditions have stabilized but drivers should be prepared before heading out.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said it is possible a provincial state of emergency could be declared as early as Wednesday.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE HERE: