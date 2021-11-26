SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Ryan Reynolds donates to B.C. flood relief, invites others to do the same

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 2:59 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Coquihalla Highway scope of work and repair timeline' B.C. floods: Coquihalla Highway scope of work and repair timeline
As work gets started, there is now a better understanding of the scale of repairs needed on the flood-damaged Coquihalla Highway, along with a rough estimate of when the vital route will reopen to commercial traffic. Richard Zussman reports.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is speaking up about the devastation of recent flooding in his home province of British Columbia.

In posts to his Twitter and Facebook accounts on Friday, the Vancouver-born star said he and his wife, Blake Lively, have donated to the Canadian Red Cross’s B.C. flood relief fundraiser, and invited others to do the same.

“My home Province of BC continues to face a crisis from the brutal #BCFloods,” he wrote.

“Homes, farms, schools, roads and vulnerable communities. Rebuilding will take time.”

To date, the catastrophic atmospheric river that struck B.C. on Nov. 14 and 15 has killed five people and forced thousands from their homes.

Cars, houses and critical infrastructure were destroyed and more than 20,000 livestock died.

Read more: B.C. floods: Sumas River flood warning remains in effect as Abbotsford braces for next storm

The province is bracing for two more atmospheric rivers, forecast by Environment Canada to strike between Friday and next Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Many communities are still under evacuation orders and alerts, and crews are frantically repairing dikes, pumping out ditches and cleaning culverts to prepare.

Click to play video: 'Abbotsford mayor says flood recovery could cost billions' Abbotsford mayor says flood recovery could cost billions
Abbotsford mayor says flood recovery could cost billions

Heavy rain is expected to continue Saturday night into Sunday in areas such as the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast and west Vancouver Island.

Some 60 millimetres could fall during that time over the southern sections, and up to 120 millimetres could fall near the mountains.

