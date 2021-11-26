B.C. floods: Sumas River flood warning remains in effect as Abbotsford braces for next storm

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia is bracing for the second of three storms expected to hit parts of the province.

Parts of the province saw heavy rainfall Wednesday night with the flood-damaged community of Abbotsford seeing 55 millimetres of rain overnight. Chilliwack saw 45 millimetres of precipitation while Hope had 35.

A second atmospheric river is projected to arrive over the weekend, and a third is expected to reach B.C. Tuesday or Wednesday.

Abbotsford is among the flood-ravaged communities preparing for the coming storms.

A flood warning remains in effect for the Sumas River, including the Sumas Prairie and surrounding area, as officials continue to closely monitor water levels.

Thursday’s rain did have an impact on the city’s critical Barrowton pump station’s ability to reduce current floodwater levels in the area, but there was no known increase in water in the Sumas Prairie.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said while they’re heading in a positive direction, it will still be weeks before the still flooded water on the eastern portion of the prairie will clear up.

“We have never run those pumps full tilt for this long ever, so fingers crossed that they’re going to hold,” Braun said.

By this weekend, Braun said the Sumas Dike near No. 3 Road will stand seven metres tall, and much of the repair work on the South Sumas dike west of Atkinson Road will be complete.

The Canadian Armed Forces have completed sandbagging in the Clayburn Village area, while sediment removal continues in the Matsqui Prairie.

Parts of B.C.’s south coast, including the Lower Mainland, the Sea-to-Sky, Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, North Shore Mountains, are under a flood watch.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit Abbotsford during a visit to B.C. on Friday.

He is expected to tour the flood zone and meet with B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, Braun, Sumas First Nation Chief Dalton Silver, Matsqui First Nation Chief Alice McKay, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, first responders and volunteers.

Trudeau will later meet with Premier John Horgan in Victoria and hold a 5:30 p.m. media availability.

— with files from Andrea Macpherson and Elizabeth McSheffrey