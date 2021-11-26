Intense weather forecast for B.C.’s Southern Interior mountain passes

Send this page to someone via email

Intense weather is forecast for mountain passes across the Southern Interior Friday, prompting Environment Canada to send out a series of warnings.

For the Trans Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, Environment Canada’s winter storm warning was extended Friday, due to anticipated hazardous conditions.

Similarly, Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass is expected to get heavy snow.

Both are expected to see 10 centimetres more in the day ahead, but snowfall is expected to taper off throughout the day.

The already beleaguered portion of the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, is also going to be hit by another rainstorm Saturday and Sunday, putting previously damaged infrastructure under further pressure.

“Another front will approach the south coast on Saturday. Rain will begin Saturday afternoon and become heavy Saturday night,” reads the forecast. “Total rainfall amount up to 60 millimeters is forecast.”

Strong warming will accompany this system, causing snow levels to rise well above the mountain tops on Saturday and Sunday. Snowmelt will contribute to runoff, increasing the risk of flooding and possibly impacting vulnerable landscapes and infrastructure.

The province announced Thursday that about 20 sites along Highway 5 were damaged or washed away during the storm from Nov. 13 to 15. It adds up to around 130 kilometres that have been affected, with five bridges that have either collapsed or been heavily damaged.

