Entertainment

Keanu Reeves says it’s possible he’s actually married to Winona Ryder

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 3:03 pm
Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder appear at an event together with their arms around each other. View image in full screen
Winona Ryder (L) and Keanu Reeves attend a photo call for Regatta's "Destination Wedding" at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Are Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves actually married?

According to Reeves, it’s a possibility.

Answering questions in a video for Esquire magazine, Reeves explained that while making 1992’s Dracula with Ryder they actors “did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests.”

But let’s back up for a second.

Reeves was addressing rumours that have been floating around since 2018, when Ryder told Entertainment Weekly she was pretty sure she married the Matrix star.

“We actually got married in Dracula,” Ryder said at the time. “No, I swear to God, I think we’re married in real life.

“In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest,” the Stranger Things star added. “We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”

Later that year, Coppola confirmed the nuptials while speaking with The Guardian.

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder share a hug at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards. View image in full screen
Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder share a hug at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards. Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

“In a sense when we were all done, we realized that Keanu and Winona really are married as a result of this scene and this ceremony,” the film’s director said.

Reeves joked that he’s a willing participant in the marriage, if not for any other reason than to agree with Ryder and Coppola.

“Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we’re married under the eyes of God,” he said.

The pair has done several movies together since they appeared in the vampire flick, and have even been able to have other relationships despite the “marriage.”

Reeves has been dating visual artist Alexandra Grant since 2019, while Ryder has been with her partner, Scott Mackinlay Hahn, for 10 years.

