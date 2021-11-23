2022 Grammy Awards nominations: See the list of music contenders

Send this page to someone via email

Jon Batiste might be the Grammys biggest surprise: The multi-genre performer and recent Oscar winner made such an impression on voters that he scored the most nominations with 11 on Tuesday.

Batiste earned an album of the year nod for We Are along with record of the year with Freedom, a feel-good ode to the city of New Orleans. His nominations span several genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.

View image in full screen Jon Batiste performs during the Global Citizen festival on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York. AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. each came away with the second-most nominations with eight by the time the Recording Academy was done announcing its nominees for its Jan. 31 show. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo both had seven nods.

Story continues below advertisement

Along with Batiste’s surprise domination, another shock was The Weeknd nabbing three nominations after the pop star claimed he would not allow his label to submit his music. Earlier this year, he angrily slammed the Grammys, calling them “corrupt” after he received zero nominations despite 2020’s biggest single, Blinding Lights.

Read more: Shania Twain to headline 2022 Boots and Hearts country music festival in Ontario

Even though The Weeknd said he would boycott future Grammys, he still became a nominee for his work on album of the year projects, including Doja Cat’s deluxe edition Planet Her and Kanye West’s Donda. His third nomination was for his appearance on West’s single Hurricane, which also features Lil Baby.

“What I like is the fact that no one is thinking about what happened before, what was the controversy, what was the noise, or where was this artist making music last year,” said Harvey Mason jr., the Recording Academy’s CEO. He said voters focused on the “excellence of music” while considering nominees like Batiste and Kacey Musgraves, whose work also crosses over into different categories.

“The voters are truly evaluating music and not getting caught up in the reputations of any other outside noise or any history of artists,” he continued. “With that in mind, I think they’re voting for things that they are acknowledging as excellence.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mason said he was pleased with the new peer-driven voting system after seeing the list of nominees. He instituted the 10-3 initiative — which allows the academy’s more than 11,000 members to vote for up to 10 categories in three genres. All voters can vote for the top four awards.

The new system replaced the anonymous nominations review committee — a group that determined the contenders for key awards. Some claimed committee members favoured projects based on personal relationships and promoted projects they favored and worked on.

Harvey knows the new voting system might not be perfect at first, but he believes the initiative will produce fair results in the long run.

“I know we didn’t get every single one perfect,” Harvey said. “I know there will be some people that feel left out or that we missed a nomination here or there. That makes me sad because I don’t want anybody to have that feeling. But I do feel like we’re heading in the right direction. I’m pleased with the way our voters did the work.”

For the first time, the academy expanded the number of nominees in the general field categories from eight to 10. The change impacts categories such as record, album, song of the year and best new artist.

Story continues below advertisement

Harvey said the academy increased slots in the general field categories after seeing an uptick voting participation over the past year along with the acceptance of new membership invitations and a high number of more than 21,730 entries submitted for Grammy consideration.

“We thought the timing was right,” he said. “We saw an opportunity to do what the academy does — which is to highlight music, highlight the industry and highlight excellence in a bigger way. With the change in our voting structure, we don’t have the nomination review committee. This gives our voters an opportunity to have their voice heard, but also gives them a chance to have a bigger pool to draw from when it comes time to that one winner that takes home the Grammy.”

Find a list of the nominees in the major categories, below.

—

Album of the Year

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

Story continues below advertisement

Record of the Year

I Still Have Faith in You, ABBA

Freedom, Jon Batiste

I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right on Time, Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More, Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo

Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic

Song of the Year

Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran

A Beautiful Noise, Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo

Fight for You, H.E.R.

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Kiss Me More, Doja Cat Featuring Sza

Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic

Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

Peaches, Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Right on Time, Brandi Carlile

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance

Anyone, Justin Bieber

Right on Time, Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Lonely, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

Butter, BTS

Higher Power, Coldplay

Kiss Me More, Doja Cat featuring SZA

Story continues below advertisement

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

’Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi

That’s Life, Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Rap Performance

Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Up, Cardi B

My Life, J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

Way 2 Sexy, Drake featuring Future and Young Thug

Thot S–t, Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Pride Is the Devil, J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

Need to Know, Doja Cat

Industry Baby, Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

Wusyaname, Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign

Hurricane, Kanye West featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

Bath Salts, DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas

Best Friend, Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Jail, Kanye West featuring Jay-Z

My Life, J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Story continues below advertisement

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season, J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

King’s Disease II, Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator

Donda, Kanye West

Best R&B Performance

Lost You, Snoh Aalegra

Peaches, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Damage, H.E.R.

Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

I Need You, Jon Batiste

Bring It on Home to Me, BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

Born Again, Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper

Fight for You, H.E.R.

How Much Can a Heart Take, Lucky Daye featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song

Damage, H.E.R.

Good Days, SZA

Heartbreak Anniversary, Giveon

Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Dance Recording

Hero, Afrojack and David Guetta

Loom, Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo

Before, James Blake

Heartbreak, Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

You Can Do It, Caribou

Alive, Rüfüs Du Sol

The Business, Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Subconsciously, Black Coffee

Fallen Embers, Illenium

Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer

Shockwave, Marshmello

Free Love, Sylvan Esso

Judgement, Ten City

Story continues below advertisement

Best Rock Album

Power Up, AC/DC

Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A, Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1, Chris Cornell

Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters

McCartney III, Paul McCartney

Best Rock Song

All My Favorite Songs, Weezer

The Bandit, Kings of Leon

Distance, Mammoth Wvh

Find My Way, Paul McCartney

Waiting on a War, Foo Fighters

Best Rock Performance

Shot in the Dark, AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A), Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U, Chris Cornell

Ohms, Deftones

Making a Fire, Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

Genesis, Deftones

The Alien, Dream Theater

Amazonia, Gojira

Pushing the Tides, Mastodon

The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition), Rob Zombie

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore, Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey

Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent

Best Country Album

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Story continues below advertisement

Best Country Solo Performance

Forever After All, Luke Combs

Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton

All I Do Is Drive, Jason Isbell

Camera Roll, Kacey Musgraves

You Should Probably Leave, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

If I Didn’t Love You, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Younger Me, Brothers Osborne

Glad You Exist, Dan + Shay

Chasing After You, Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home), Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

Better Than We Found It, Maren Morris

Camera Roll, Kacey Musgraves

Cold, Chris Stapleton

Country Again, Thomas Rhett

Fancy Like, Walker Hayes

Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo, Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores, Paula Arenas

Hecho a la Antigua, Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos, Camilo

Mendó, Alex Cuba

Revelación, Selena Gomez

Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford

Evolution, Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis C.K., Louis C.K.

Thanks For Risking Your Life, Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze

Zero F–ks Given, Kevin Hart

Best Musical Theatre Album

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Andrew Lloyd Webber (Original Album Cast)

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers, Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater (World Premiere Cast)

Girl From The North Country, Simon Hale (Original Broadway Cast)

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert, Cameron Mackintosh, Lee Mccutcheon and Stephenmetcalfe (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots, Daniel C. Levine (World Premiere Cast)

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Emily Bear (Barlow & Bear)

Story continues below advertisement

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Cruella

Dear Evan Hansen

In the Heights

One Night in Miami

Respect

Schmigadoon!

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Bridgerton

Dune

The Mandalorian Season 2

The Queen’s Gambit

Soul

—

For a complete list of the 2022 Grammy nominees, visit the official Grammys site.