B.C. floods: Abbotsford stems flow of water to Sumas Prairie, dike repairs continue

The City of Abbotsford has stopped the flow of flood water into the Sumas Prairie, but repairs of the dike protecting the lowlands continue.

The city announced the progress via twitter.

Engineers and contractors, supported by the Canadian Armed Forces, have been racing to repair broken dikes surrounding the key agricultural area, ahead of more rain forecast for this week.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun says the Fraser River had dropped enough for the city to partially open a floodgate and begin draining water from the flooded Sumas River. It had been draining into the Sumas Prairie through breaches in the dike.

Until Saturday, the city had been relying solely on the Barrowtown pump station to move water. Braun toured the pump station Sunday to assess water levels and get an update from staff.

#Highway11 update for frustrated drivers. Extensive damage to a portion of highway that crews are continuing to assess & repair. Traffic has been re-routed to utilize Downes Rd. Visit https://t.co/CfZFE9buxq for up to date road closures and re-openings. pic.twitter.com/WwakX2ouhI — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 21, 2021

The city also shared a new image of damage to Highway 1 Sunday, illustrating the scale of repairs needed to the primary route through the Fraser Valley.

The freeway remains closed in both directions between McCallum Road and Yale Road, with no estimated time to reopen. Drivers are being diverted to Downes Road.

At least 119 Canadian soldiers have been deployed to Abbotsford, and a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-177 Globemaster arrived at Abbotsford Airport Saturday afternoon, delivering three CH-146 Griffon helicopters from 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron to assist with flood rescue efforts.

Abbotsford officials are scheduled to provide an update to the response to Sumas Prairie flooding at 2 p.m. PT, Sunday.

