News

B.C. floods: Abbotsford stems flow of water to Sumas Prairie, dike repairs continue

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 21, 2021 2:39 pm
Click to play video: 'BC Floods: ‘Dramatic change’ in Abbotsford as city opens floodgates' BC Floods: ‘Dramatic change’ in Abbotsford as city opens floodgates
The mayor of Abbotsford, B.C., got emotional Saturday as he announced major progress in the fight against floodwaters that have devastated a key agricultural area of his city. Julia Foy has the latest.

The City of Abbotsford has stopped the flow of flood water into the Sumas Prairie, but repairs of the dike protecting the lowlands continue.

The city announced the progress via twitter.

Read more: B.C. floods: ‘Dramatic change’ in Abbotsford as city opens floodgates, dike repairs progress

Engineers and contractors, supported by the Canadian Armed Forces, have been racing to repair broken dikes surrounding the key agricultural area, ahead of more rain forecast for this week.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun says the Fraser River had dropped enough for the city to partially open a floodgate and begin draining water from the flooded Sumas River. It had been draining into the Sumas Prairie through breaches in the dike.

Until Saturday, the city had been relying solely on the Barrowtown pump station to move water. Braun toured the pump station Sunday to assess water levels and get an update from staff.

The city also shared a new image of damage to Highway 1 Sunday, illustrating the scale of repairs needed to the primary route through the Fraser Valley.

The freeway remains closed in both directions between McCallum Road and Yale Road, with no estimated time to reopen. Drivers are being diverted to Downes Road.

Read more: B.C. floods: Abbotsford drops controversial levee plan, will repair dike breaches instead

At least 119 Canadian soldiers have been deployed to Abbotsford, and a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-177 Globemaster arrived at Abbotsford Airport Saturday afternoon, delivering three CH-146 Griffon helicopters from 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron to assist with flood rescue efforts.

Abbotsford officials are scheduled to provide an update to the response to Sumas Prairie flooding at 2 p.m. PT, Sunday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here and on our Facebook page.

