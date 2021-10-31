1 dead, 1 arrested in Montreal’s 28th homicide of the year: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 48-year-old man who was found inside a Lasalle residence on Sunday morning, according to Montreal police.

Authorities say they were called to an apartment building on Shevchenko Boulevard near the David-Boyer Street intersection around 5 a.m. where they found the victim’s body. Police say he was declared dead on the scene.

REDA MORE: 23-year-old man dead in Montreal’s 27th homicide this year: police

The man’s body had suffered violent injuries, according to officers.

Police made the arrest hours later on Sunday and say the suspect is meeting with investigators from the Montreal police department’s major crimes unit.

This marks the city’s 28th homicide of 2021 and the second homicide of the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement