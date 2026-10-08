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Crime

Halifax high school lockdown lifted as police investigate weapons threat

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted October 8, 2026 4:40 pm
1 min read
Halifax lockdown View image in full screen
Police are stationed outside a Halifax high school after a call was received about someone on school property with a weapon. Global News
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Students at a Halifax high school are no longer under lockdown measures brought on by a weapons threat.

School administrators received a call from a man who said he was on school property with a weapon on Thursday, police said in a news release.

Police were notified of the threat received by Halifax West High School shortly before 12:30 p.m.

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The school went into lockdown while police investigated.

Officers completed a search of the school and found no evidence to support the threat, police said.

The lockdown was lifted at 3:45 p.m.

“While police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the school, officers will continue to have a presence there to offer reassurance to students, staff and families,” police said.

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The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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