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Crime

Manitoba to fund officer dedicated to livestock theft

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2026 6:29 pm
1 min read
cattle View image in full screen
Cattle graze at sunset near Cochrane, Alta., on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Jeff McIntosh
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The Manitoba government says it’s putting money down for a police officer to track cattle rustlers.

The government says the funding to the RCMP for a dedicated cattle officer comes as the province saw 57 reported cases of theft and fraud in the cattle industry between 2021 and 2025.

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Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says the officer will not only support the beef industry, but also help address rural crime more generally.

He says agricultural theft can be sophisticated operations, so it will help to have someone with expertise.

Matthew Atkinson of the Manitoba Beef Producers says it’s a welcome step and that greater security will also help boost investment in the sector.

The government did not say how much the program will cost, but said it aims to fill the position as soon as possible.

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