Montreal mayoral candidates questioned on how they’d respond to racial profiling if elected
Montreal’s mayoral candidates were asked Thursday about how they’d respond the next time a person is pulled over by police due to racial profiling. Balarama Holness said reforms would be needed, then challenged Valerie Plante about her answer to hold city and officials accountable through body cameras. He told her not to “lie to the public” about body cameras, noting she voted against the cameras for the past four years.