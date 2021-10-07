Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blainville
October 7 2021 2:06pm
01:50

Fatal shooting in Blainville prompts police investigation

An investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in Blainville, north of Montreal. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.