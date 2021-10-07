One man is dead after being shot in his home in Blainville

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in his home late Wednesday in Blainville.

Neighbours reported gunshots at a residence at 61e Avenue Ouest in Blainville at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, police say.

Police found the victim seriously injured. The man was transported to hospital where he was declared dead, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Crime scene technicians were on the scene early Thursday as investigators look to speak to witnesses to the shooting.

According to the SQ, the individual is not known to the police services and is not linked to organized crime.

The SQ is leading the investigation in collaboration with the Blainville police department.

Police have no suspects and no arrests have been made.