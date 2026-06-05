Police investigate after fatal shooting in Brampton on Thursday evening

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Police say one person is dead after a shooting in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday evening.

Around 7:10 p.m., police say officers with the Peel Regional Police were called to Sandalwood Parkway and Crown Victoria Drive to respond to a shooting.

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They found one person who had been shot.

Paramedics assessed them at the scene, but they were declared dead.

Police said the suspect had left the area by the time they arrived.