Police investigate after fatal shooting in Brampton on Thursday evening

Police say one person is dead after a shooting in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday evening.
Around 7:10 p.m., police say officers with the Peel Regional Police were called to Sandalwood Parkway and Crown Victoria Drive to respond to a shooting.
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They found one person who had been shot.
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Paramedics assessed them at the scene, but they were declared dead.
Police said the suspect had left the area by the time they arrived.
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