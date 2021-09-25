Menu

Comments

Crime

19-year-old dies from injuries after being shot: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 25, 2021 3:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal police investigate fatal shooting in Saint-Leonard' Montreal police investigate fatal shooting in Saint-Leonard
WATCH: Montreal police investigate fatal shooting in Saint-Leonard – Sep 8, 2021

Montreal police say a 19-year-old man has died after being shot overnight Friday.

Police say they were informed at 4:30 a.m. Saturday that a man with gunshot wounds had been taken to a Montreal hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the victim was taken to hospital by three of his friends.

READ MORE: ‘We’ve had enough’: Quebec puts forth $90M to tackle gun violence

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said authorities were meeting with the three people involved as well as investigating a vehicle that showed evidence of gunfire.

Police say they received several calls reporting gunshots around 4:15 a.m. in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough. Authorities could not confirm whether they believe the two incidents are related.

No suspects or other victims have been located.

–With files from the Canadian Press

