19-year-old dies from injuries after being shot: Montreal police

Montreal police say a 19-year-old man has died after being shot overnight Friday.

Police say they were informed at 4:30 a.m. Saturday that a man with gunshot wounds had been taken to a Montreal hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the victim was taken to hospital by three of his friends.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said authorities were meeting with the three people involved as well as investigating a vehicle that showed evidence of gunfire.

Police say they received several calls reporting gunshots around 4:15 a.m. in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough. Authorities could not confirm whether they believe the two incidents are related.

No suspects or other victims have been located.

–With files from the Canadian Press