After series of shootings, Quebec puts forth $90M to tackle gun violence

Quebec is investing more than $90 million into the fight against gun-related crime.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault made the announcement Friday in Montreal, surrounded by representatives of Quebec police forces.

Guilbault says the government’s newest initiative to reduce gun violence and gun trafficking will be called Operation Centaure.

The money will fund specialized units in police forces across the province that will conduct investigations and try to disrupt gun-trafficking networks.

The new police operation comes after a series of recent high-profile shootings in the greater Montreal area, involving organized criminals and street gangs.

In early August, Guilbault announced a new unit of provincial police and Montreal city police to fight gun crime.

