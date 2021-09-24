Menu

Crime

After series of shootings, Quebec puts forth $90M to tackle gun violence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2021 11:43 am
Montreal police officer at a crime scene in Montreal, Que., Sunday, February 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Montreal police officer at a crime scene in Montreal, Que., Sunday, February 14, 2021. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Quebec is investing more than $90 million into the fight against gun-related crime.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault made the announcement Friday in Montreal, surrounded by representatives of Quebec police forces.

Guilbault says the government’s newest initiative to reduce gun violence and gun trafficking will be called Operation Centaure.

Read more: Quebec government to create police unit to fight Montreal’s rising gun violence

The money will fund specialized units in police forces across the province that will conduct investigations and try to disrupt gun-trafficking networks.

The new police operation comes after a series of recent high-profile shootings in the greater Montreal area, involving organized criminals and street gangs.

In early August, Guilbault announced a new unit of provincial police and Montreal city police to fight gun crime.

Click to play video: 'Montreal police, SQ officers team up in special unit to tackle gun violence' Montreal police, SQ officers team up in special unit to tackle gun violence
Montreal police, SQ officers team up in special unit to tackle gun violence – Aug 4, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
