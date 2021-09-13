DDO September 13 2021 1:35pm 02:05 Montreal police investigate multiple shootings over the weekend Montreal police are investigating at least four separate incidents of gun violence over the weekend. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8186583/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8186583/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?