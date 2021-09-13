Violent weekend in Montreal as police investigate multiple shootings

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police investigators have their hands full as they investigate a number of acts of gun violence in the area over the weekend.

In the past 48 hours, police have responded to at least four reported shootings across the territory.

The most recent event occurred overnight Sunday, sending a 32-year-old man, who is known to police, to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the lower body while exiting a vehicle, according to police.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a shopping center in Ahuntsic-Cartier Ville.

READ MORE: Gun violence in Ahuntsic-Cartierville sends one man to hospital

Early Saturday, police were called to investigate a shooting of a residential home in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

This is the second time in a week the home was targeted.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say at least one bullet shattered a front window entering the residence.

No one was hurt. A 69-year-old woman was sent to hospital and treated for shock.

The same house was fired upon Sept. 2.

The shootings have caused concern for DDO Mayor Alex Bottausci but he remains confident the two events are isolated incidents

“Rest assured, the city and the police are doing all we can to get this under control,” Bottausci said.

“DDO remains one of the safest cities on the island.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "DDO remains one of the safest cities on the island."

2:05 Montreal police investigate shooting in Dollard-des-Ormeaux Montreal police investigate shooting in Dollard-des-Ormeaux – Sep 3, 2021

READ MORE: 3 injured, one arrested after stabbing in Montreal: police

Overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning, two separate shootings broke out causing property damage.

Story continues below advertisement

A restaurant storefront window was pierced in Park Extension.

And in the St-Michelle borough, two vehicles were sprayed with bullets.

In both incidents, no one was injured.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigating suspicious death in Lachine residential neighbourhood

Police say no arrests have been made in connection with this weekend’s rash of shootings.

A specialized squad of officers has been deployed to the affected areas.

They have been assigned to help further the investigation and reassure residents SPVM spokesperson, Véronqiue Comtois said.

“These officers will be visible in the street. They will be speaking with residents and knocking on doors,” Comtois said.

The SPVM says they are asking for the public’s help in their ongoing investigations.

They are calling on the public to the call Info-Crime anonymous tips line.