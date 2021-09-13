Gun violence in Ahuntsic-Cartierville sends one man to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating yet another shooting on the island of Montreal, this time in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

At around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of gunshots in a shopping centre parking lot located on De Salleberry Street near James Morrice Street in the Ahuntsic-Carterville borough of Montreal.

A 32-year-old male victim, known to police, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the lower body while exiting a vehicle, according to police.

The victim, according to witnesses, had been arguing with several individuals inside the car before he was shot.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot, according to police.

The investigation into the shooting continues.