Crime

Gun violence in Ahuntsic-Cartierville sends one man to hospital

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2021 7:13 am
Montreal Police is on the site of a shooting in Montreal North. View image in full screen
Montreal Police is on the site of a shooting in Montreal North. Global News

Montreal police are investigating yet another shooting on the island of Montreal, this time in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

At around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of gunshots in a shopping centre parking lot located on De Salleberry Street near James Morrice Street in the Ahuntsic-Carterville borough of Montreal.

A 32-year-old male victim, known to police, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the lower body while exiting a vehicle, according to police.

Read more: Police investigate Thursday morning shooting in downtown Montreal

The victim, according to witnesses, had been arguing with several individuals inside the car before he was shot.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot, according to police.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
