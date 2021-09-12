3 injured, one arrested after stabbing in Montreal: police

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say three people were stabbed on Sunday afternoon in the Côte-des-Neige neighbourhood of the city, and a suspect is in custody.

Police were called to Goyer Street where they found two women and a man injured at about 3 p.m..

Police say the injuries may have been caused by a sharp object.

The three were taken to the hospital, but police were not able to provide further details on their conditions.

A suspect was arrested and also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Montreal police spokeswoman Veronique Comtois says the circumstances surrounding the event are being investigated.

