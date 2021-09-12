Menu

Crime

3 injured, one arrested after stabbing in Montreal: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2021 5:33 pm
A suspect was arrested and also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. View image in full screen
A suspect was arrested and also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police say three people were stabbed on Sunday afternoon in the Côte-des-Neige neighbourhood of the city, and a suspect is in custody.

Police were called to Goyer Street where they found two women and a man injured at about 3 p.m..

Police say the injuries may have been caused by a sharp object.

READ MORE:  Quebec provincial police investigate suspicious death of 71-year-old man

The three were taken to the hospital, but police were not able to provide further details on their conditions.

A suspect was arrested and also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Montreal police spokeswoman Veronique Comtois says the circumstances surrounding the event are being investigated.

