Quebec provincial police investigate suspicious death of 71-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police officers are teaming up with investigators northwest of Montreal to investigate the death of a 71-year-old man they’re describing as suspicious.

Police were called to a home in Saint-Eustache, Que., around 4 a.m. Sunday morning and found the man badly injured inside.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Quebec reports 757 new COVID-19 cases as spike in infections continues

Police say a man, 45, was also found at the home and was taken for questioning.

Sûreté du Québec spokeswoman Sgt. Hélène Saint-Pierre says physical marks on the victim’s body led investigators to treat the death as a possible homicide.

Police didn’t confirm whether the two men knew each other or release the identity of the victim.

Advertisement