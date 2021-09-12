Menu

Crime

Quebec provincial police investigate suspicious death of 71-year-old man

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2021 2:24 pm
Sûreté du Québec spokeswoman Sgt. Hélène Saint-Pierre says physical marks on the victim's body led investigators to treat the death as a possible homicide. View image in full screen
Sûreté du Québec spokeswoman Sgt. Hélène Saint-Pierre says physical marks on the victim's body led investigators to treat the death as a possible homicide. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police officers are teaming up with investigators northwest of Montreal to investigate the death of a 71-year-old man they’re describing as suspicious.

Police were called to a home in Saint-Eustache, Que., around 4 a.m. Sunday morning and found the man badly injured inside.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a man, 45, was also found at the home and was taken for questioning.

Sûreté du Québec spokeswoman Sgt. Hélène Saint-Pierre says physical marks on the victim’s body led investigators to treat the death as a possible homicide.

Police didn’t confirm whether the two men knew each other or release the identity of the victim.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
