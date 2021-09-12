SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Health

Quebec reports 757 new COVID-19 cases as spike in infections continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2021 1:17 pm
People wear face masks at they line up to enter a restaurant in Montreal, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
People wear face masks at they line up to enter a restaurant in Montreal, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec is reporting 757 new cases of COVID-19 today and no additional deaths attributed to the virus on Sunday.

Health authorities say hospitalizations dropped by five from Saturday’s levels to 213, while the number of patients in intensive care remains steady at 75.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Christian Dubé issued a tweet saying the majority of patients in intensive care over the past 28 days have not been fully vaccinated and is urging Quebecers to get their second shots.

Of the most recent infections, the province says 510 were among unvaccinated people or those who had received only one dose less than 14 days ago.

READ MORE: Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations not expected to overwhelm Quebec hospitals in short term: report

The province administered 21,058 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday; 6,245 of which were first doses.

About 88 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while more than 80 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with two shots.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
