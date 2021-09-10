Menu

Crime

Montreal police investigating suspicious death in Lachine residential neighbourhood

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 8:59 pm
Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death in Lachine on Friday evening, Sept. 10, 2021. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death in Lachine on Friday evening, Sept. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Police are investigating after a body was discovered inside the garage of a home in Montreal’s Lachine borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Jessica Lalonde said the body was found by officers at a residence located on Rathwell Street, near the intersection of 30 Ave at around 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

Read more: Montreal police arrest 3 men after east end daytime shooting

Lalonde did not specify how police came to be on location.

Police have yet to release any information relating to the victim’s age or gender.

Lalonde confirmed, however, the death is considered suspicious because the body bore signs of violence.

Click to play video: 'Montreal police investigate fatal shooting in Saint-Leonard' Montreal police investigate fatal shooting in Saint-Leonard
Montreal police investigate fatal shooting in Saint-Leonard

A security perimeter has been set up at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Crime scene technicians and investigators with the Major Crimes Unit are trying to shed light on the matter.

 

