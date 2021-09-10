Montreal police investigating suspicious death in Lachine residential neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a body was discovered inside the garage of a home in Montreal’s Lachine borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Jessica Lalonde said the body was found by officers at a residence located on Rathwell Street, near the intersection of 30 Ave at around 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

Lalonde did not specify how police came to be on location.

Police have yet to release any information relating to the victim’s age or gender.

Lalonde confirmed, however, the death is considered suspicious because the body bore signs of violence.

A security perimeter has been set up at the scene.

Crime scene technicians and investigators with the Major Crimes Unit are trying to shed light on the matter.