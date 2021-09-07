Man found inside Montreal garage after alleged shooting dies

Police are investigating after a shooting in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough on Tuesday evening.
Montreal police spokesperson Jessica Lalonde said a 911 call at 7:30 p.m. reported gunshots being fired inside a residential building near Jean-Talon and Michelet streets.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an injured man inside the building’s garage.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lalonde.
Trending Stories
A perimeter has been set up and police are exploring all avenues.
The Major Crimes Unit of the Montreal police is leading the investigation.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante invests $5.5 million to boost police resources to fight gun crime
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments