Man found inside Montreal garage after alleged shooting dies

Police are investigating after a shooting in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough on Tuesday evening.

Montreal police spokesperson Jessica Lalonde said a 911 call at 7:30 p.m. reported gunshots being fired inside a residential building near Jean-Talon and Michelet streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an injured man inside the building’s garage.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lalonde.

A perimeter has been set up and police are exploring all avenues.

The Major Crimes Unit of the Montreal police is leading the investigation.

