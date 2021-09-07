Menu

Canada

Man found inside Montreal garage after alleged shooting dies

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 9:41 pm
Montreal police are investigating following the death of a man after an alleged shooting in a residential building on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating following the death of a man after an alleged shooting in a residential building on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Police are investigating after a shooting in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough on Tuesday evening.

Montreal police spokesperson Jessica Lalonde said a 911 call at 7:30 p.m. reported gunshots being fired inside a residential building near Jean-Talon and Michelet streets.

Read more: Montreal police arrest 3 men after east end daytime shooting

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an injured man inside the building’s garage.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lalonde.

Read more: Montreal police urged to be vigilant after officers allegedly targeted by bullets

A perimeter has been set up and police are exploring all avenues.

The Major Crimes Unit of the Montreal police is leading the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante invests $5.5 million to boost police resources to fight gun crime' Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante invests $5.5 million to boost police resources to fight gun crime
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante invests $5.5 million to boost police resources to fight gun crime – Aug 29, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagSPVM tagGun Violence tagMontreal shooting tagSaint-Leonard tagSaint-Leonard shooting tagMontreal guns tag

