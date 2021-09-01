Menu

Comments

Crime

Montreal police arrest 3 men after east end daytime shooting

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 9:32 pm
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. View image in full screen
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Police say they have arrested three men aged 19, 22 and 23, in connection with a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Montreal’s Rivière-des-Prairies borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said 911 calls reporting gunshots being heard near 55th Avenue and 3rd Street came in at around 4:15 p.m.

Officers dispatched to the scene located a man in his 20s who was injured and had sought refuge in a nearby home.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition and Brabant said he was conscious during his transport.

Brabant said that the victim’s injuries were possibly caused by broken or shattered glass, but not a gunshot.

Trending Stories
Witnesses told police that someone in a vehicle shot at the victim, before fleeing the scene on 55th Avenue.

The vehicle was then involved in a minor crash, prompting the suspects to abandon the vehicle and run away.

Brabant said thanks to descriptions provided by witnesses police were able to locate and arrest three men nearby.

The trio is being detained for questioning. Brabant said all three are known to Montreal police services.

