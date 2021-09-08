Menu

Drug Trafficking
September 8 2021 1:27pm
01:56

Montreal police investigate fatal shooting in Saint-Leonard

Montreal police are investigating a fatal shooting in Saint-Leonard on Tuesday evening. As Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports, the 63-year-old victim was known to police.

