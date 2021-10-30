23-year-old man dead in Montreal’s 27th homicide this year: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in downtown Montreal Friday evening, according to police.

Authorities say they were called to an alley on Hope Avenue near the René-Lévesque Boulevard intersection around 8 p.m. after someone walking by noticed the unconscious victim.

Police say the man, who was stabbed in the upper body, was rushed to hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Const. Raphael Bergeron said the victim was not known to police and officials have no suspects at this time.

This marks the city’s 27th homicide of 2021.

