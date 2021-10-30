Menu

Crime

23-year-old man dead in Montreal’s 27th homicide this year: police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 30, 2021 2:36 pm
Const. Raphael Bergeron said the victim was not known to police and officials have no suspects at this time. View image in full screen
Const. Raphael Bergeron said the victim was not known to police and officials have no suspects at this time. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

A 23-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in downtown Montreal Friday evening, according to police.

Authorities say they were called to an alley on Hope Avenue near the René-Lévesque Boulevard intersection around 8 p.m. after someone walking by noticed the unconscious victim.

READ MORE: Coroner's report into Quebec girls' deaths urges change in handling of disappearances

Police say the man, who was stabbed in the upper body, was rushed to hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Const. Raphael Bergeron said the victim was not known to police and officials have no suspects at this time.

This marks the city’s 27th homicide of 2021.

Montreal mayoral candidates clash over funding the police
