Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec coroner’s report into Carpentier girls’ deaths urges change in handling of disappearances

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2021 3:34 pm
A card distributed by the family depicts Romy, right, and Norah Carpentier, at the funeral home in Levis, Que., Monday, July 20, 2020. View image in full screen
A card distributed by the family depicts Romy, right, and Norah Carpentier, at the funeral home in Levis, Que., Monday, July 20, 2020. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

A Quebec coroner who investigated the deaths of two young sisters killed by their father is recommending broader criteria for triggering Amber Alerts and the creation of a dedicated police unit to investigate children’s disappearances across the province.

Those are among several recommendations from coroner Sophie Régnière stemming from the killings last year of Romy and Norah Carpentier and the suicide of their father, Martin Carpentier.

The girls and their father vanished after their car was involved in a serious accident on Highway 20 in St-Apollinaire, Que., southwest of Quebec City, on July 8, 2020, just before 9:30 p.m.

Read more: Carpentier girls’ mother opens up about tragedy: ‘All I wanted was to go be with my girls’

It was not until 3 p.m. the next day, July 9, that an Amber Alert was broadcast.

Story continues below advertisement

In reports made public Thursday, the coroner concludes the girls’ deaths likely occurred on the afternoon of July 9, and their bodies were found on July 11 not far from each other.

Click to play video: 'Norah and Romy Carpentier’s mother lends voice for fundraiser to honour daughters' Norah and Romy Carpentier’s mother lends voice for fundraiser to honour daughters

Martin Carpentier took his own life in the hours after the girls’ killings, but his body was only found on July 20.

The coroner recommends Quebec provincial police conduct an exhaustive overview of their procedures when a child disappears.

Read more: Quebec sisters found dead were victims of double murder by father, police say

She found that a number of factors hampered the investigation and if handled differently, it might have helped locate the girls more quickly and possibly prevented their deaths.

She says that Martin Carpentier’s actions were triggered by an impending divorce from the mother of the two girls and he was fearful of losing access to them. Romy, 6, was Carpentier’s biological daughter but Norah, 11, was not and he had adopted her when she was born.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec coroner Sophie Régnière assigned to investigate Norah, Romy and Martin Carpentier’s deaths

The disappearance gripped the attention of the province, especially in the town of just over 6,000 people where it played out and in the family’s hometown of Levis, across the St. Lawrence River from Quebec City.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sureté du Québec tagAmber Alert tagSQ tagQuebec coroner tagMartin Carpentier tagRomy Carpentier tagNorah Carpentier tagRomy And Norah tagRomy And Norah Carpentier tagCarpentier girls coroner's report tagCarpentier girls death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers