Quebec police to provide update on case of father, daughters found dead after Amber Alert

Quebec provincial police will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on their investigation into the deaths of a father and two young girls whose bodies were found in a community southwest of the province’s capital.

The Sûreté du Québec has remained tight-lipped after announcing late Monday night that police officers had found a body they believe belongs to Martin Carpentier in Saint-Apollinaire. It is believed he took his own life, but police did not provide more details.

The discovery ended an intense manhunt for Carpentier on the same day loved ones laid sisters Norah and Romy Carpentier, 11 and 6, to rest.

An Amber Alert was launched for the girls from Lévis, Que., after they were last seen with their father the night of July 8 in the area.

Police say Carpentier’s car was involved in a crash but neither he nor his daughters were inside the vehicle when responders reached the scene.

The Amber Alert was lifted after the girls’ bodies were found in a wooded area in Saint-Apollinaire following a days-long search, triggering a manhunt for Carpentier. Police have not revealed the cause of death.

The availability Wednesday afternoon will take place at Quebec provincial police headquarters in Montreal.

— With files from the Canadian Press