Family holds funeral for young Quebec sisters as police continue to search for father

Send this page to someone via email

A funeral will be held for two young sisters from Quebec on Monday after their bodies were found in a wooded area southwest of the province’s capital earlier this month.

Norah and Romy Carpentier, 11 and 6, were the subject of an Amber Alert after they went missing alongside their father, Martin, nearly two weeks ago on July 8. Their funeral is being held in their hometown of Lévis, Que.

The two girls’ lives will be celebrated at the Claude Marcoux Funeral Complex, but only family will be able to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public will be able to watch the ceremony live on a large screen placed outside, but people must practise social distancing and should wear a mask.

READ MORE: Manhunt for Martin Carpentier takes a turn as police shift investigation strategy

The days-long search for the trio became a manhunt for the father after Quebec provincial police found the bodies of the two girls in a wooded area in Saint-Apollinaire.

Story continues below advertisement

The Sûreté du Québec have been searching for Martin Carpentier, 44, for more than 10 days. They canvassed the forested area while also performing checks of sheds and other outbuildings in the community.

Police say they have since changed their strategy for the manhunt over the weekend but could not provide more details about the ongoing investigation.

The SQ is still asking the public to contact authorities with any information regarding the case. Investigators advise the public not to approach Martin Carpentier if he is seen and to call 911.

1:32 Search ramps up for Quebec father still on the run Search ramps up for Quebec father still on the run

— With files from Global News’ Brittany Henriques and the Canadian Press