Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Quebec coroner Sophie Régnière assigned to investigate Norah, Romy and Martin Carpentier’s deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 10:05 am
Quebec manhunt: Young sisters found dead were victims of double murder by father, police say
Quebec provincial police say two young girls who went missing and whose bodies were found in a wooded area southwest of the province’s capital were murdered by their father.

Quebec coroner and lawyer Sophie Régnière has been assigned to shed light on the deaths of two young sisters who provincial police say were murdered by their father, who then took his own life.

The bodies of Norah and Romy Carpentier, 11 and 6, were found in a wooded area in Saint-Apollinaire, southwest of the province’s capital, on July 11. They were the subject of an Amber Alert after they were last seen with their father on July 8.

Quebec provincial police discovered the body of Martin Carpentier, 44, on Monday after 12 days of searching. Guy Lapointe, director of communications for the Sûreté du Québec, said Carpentier took his own life shortly after killing his two young daughters with a blunt object on July 9.

Read more: Quebec sisters found dead were victims of double murder by father, police say

Story continues below advertisement

The case — which gripped the country as police scoured the woods and properties during an intense manhunt — is now being handed over to the province’s coroner’s office. Lapointe said the criminal investigation is complete.

Trending Stories

The office said in a statement Friday that coroners “cannot rule on a person’s civil or criminal liability” and work with many different partners throughout their investigation.

“The aim of their investigation is not to lead to a trial, but to provide answers on the elements that led to the death, with the task of prevention,” the office said.

Read more: Funeral held for young Quebec sisters as father’s body finally found

Régnière is tasked with shedding light on circumstances surrounding the girls’ and Carpentier’s deaths, which police have ruled a double murder and suicide.

“It should be noted that certain facts stated during the press briefing of the Sûreté du Québec on July 22, including the assessment of the date of the three deaths, are based on preliminary analysis and that they could be reviewed depending on the elements brought to light during the coroner’s investigation,” the office said.

The coroner’s office adds that the investigation is confidential until the final report, which will be made public, is complete. In Quebec, a coroner’s report is published, on average, about 11 months after a death takes place.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from the Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec provincial policeMartin CarpentierQuebec coronerRomy CarpentierNorah CarpentierQuebec Amber AlertQuebec manhuntQuebec murder investigationQuebec sisters deaths
Flyers
More weekly flyers