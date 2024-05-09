Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Portage la Prairie assault leaves man, 76, in hospital, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 3:41 pm
1 min read
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 76-year-old man remains in a Winnipeg hospital with serious injuries, Manitoba RCMP say, after an assault at a home in Portage la Prairie on Wednesday night.

Police said they were called just after 8 p.m. to the home on Burns Bay, where they found the injured man, as well as a suspect at the scene, who was jumping on the roof of a vehicle.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was known to the victim, police said, and had been hired to do renovations at the victim’s home.

The man, who police allege also caused property damage at the home, was taken into custody and faces an aggravated assault charge and two counts of mischief.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police arrest suspect in Osborne Village Burger King assault'
Winnipeg police arrest suspect in Osborne Village Burger King assault
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices