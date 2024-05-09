Portage la Prairie assault leaves man, 76, in hospital, police say

A 76-year-old man remains in a Winnipeg hospital with serious injuries, Manitoba RCMP say, after an assault at a home in Portage la Prairie on Wednesday night.

Police said they were called just after 8 p.m. to the home on Burns Bay, where they found the injured man, as well as a suspect at the scene, who was jumping on the roof of a vehicle.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was known to the victim, police said, and had been hired to do renovations at the victim’s home.

The man, who police allege also caused property damage at the home, was taken into custody and faces an aggravated assault charge and two counts of mischief.