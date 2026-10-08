Mia Goth files for divorce from Shia LaBeouf after 10 years of marriage

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Mia Goth has filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf, 10 years after the actors got married.

The petition, reviewed by the Associated Press, was filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court and says the 32-year-old Goth and the 40-year-old LaBeouf have been separated since July 2025.

The former couple met in 2012 on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II and got married in 2016 before announcing they had split and said they were divorcing in 2018; however, they remained legally married and reconciled in 2020 before welcoming a daughter in 2022.

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Goth is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their four-year-old child, with visitation rights for LaBeouf. She also asked the court to deny either party spousal support.

Goth cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation.

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The actor, who was born in London and spent her early childhood in Brazil and Nova Scotia before resettling in the U.K., most recently, appeared as the servant Melantho in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, and had a dual role in Guillermo del Toro’s 2025 adaptation of Frankenstein as Victor Frankenstein’s love interest Elizabeth Harlander and his mother in flashback sequences.

LaBeouf first appeared on Disney Channel’s Even Stevens when he was 13 and went on to star in the 2003 film Holes. He later starred in Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull and in several Transformers movies.

He settled a lawsuit for the second time with singer FKA Twigs a day before Goth filed for divorce. He dated the singer while he was separated from Goth.

FKA Twigs, whose legal name is Tahliah Barnett alleged in a 2020 lawsuit that LeBeouf had physically and emotionally abused her during their relationship which began when she starred in the film Honey Boy which he wrote and starred in.

They settled out of court and the lawsuit was dismissed last year. She brought further legal action in March, claiming nondisclosure agreements in the settlement were unlawful.

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In a legal complaint Barnett alleged that LaBeouf attempted to silence her through a settlement document that violated California’s Stand Together Against Non-Disclosure (STAND) Act, which prohibits confidentiality clauses in settlements involving sexual assault, sexual harassment or related forms of sexual discrimination.

Barnett moved to dismiss the second lawsuit on Monday.

Earlier this year, LeBeouf faced criminal proceedings and was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to battery charges for punching three people in New Orleans during Mardi Gras.

View image in full screen In this photo provided by entertainer Jeffrey Damnit, actor Shia LaBeouf is taken into police custody in New Orleans on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, after allegedly hitting multiple people outside a bar. Jeffrey Damnit via AP

Video of the Feb. 17 incident showed a shirtless LaBeouf shoving one person to the ground and hitting another person in the face.

He was also ordered by a New Orleans judge to enroll in drug and alcohol rehabilitation and submit weekly drug tests.

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The Mardi Gras incident wasn’t LaBeouf’s first run-in with police — he was arrested in July 2017 while filming The Peanut Butter Falcon. LaBeouf was taken into police custody after resisting arrest and going on a racist, profanity-filled rant where he was filmed calling police officers “b-tch” and “wh-re.” He said one of the officers “especially” was going to hell “because he’s a Black man.”

He was charged with public drunkenness (which was later dropped) and disorderly conduct.

— with files from the Associated Press