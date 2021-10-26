2 charged by Barrie police internet child exploitation unit

The Barrie police‘s internet child exploitation unit charged two individuals after two unrelated search warrants were executed in Orillia, Ont., last week.
Last Wednesday, police arrested and charged a 23-year-old man with luring a child, sending sexually explicit material to a child and making child pornography via social media (Instagram).
Officers started the investigation in April after the victim filed a complaint with city police.
One day later, last Thursday, officers executed a second, unrelated search warrant in Orillia and arrested and charged a 25-year-old man.
The man is facing charges of criminal harassment, extortion and non-consensual distribution of intimate images via social media (Instagram).
Police started the investigation in January after a 21-year-old victim filed a complaint.
In the first incident, the accused was held for bail and given a future court date, while the second accused was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.
Officers say they seized several computer devices that belonged to the two accused. They said those will be forensically analyzed for digital evidence.
