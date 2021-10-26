Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

2 charged by Barrie police internet child exploitation unit

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 12:25 pm
Police arrested and charged two men after they executed two unrelated search warrants at addresses in Orillia, Ont. View image in full screen
Police arrested and charged two men after they executed two unrelated search warrants at addresses in Orillia, Ont. Barrie Police

The Barrie police‘s internet child exploitation unit charged two individuals after two unrelated search warrants were executed in Orillia, Ont., last week.

Last Wednesday, police arrested and charged a 23-year-old man with luring a child, sending sexually explicit material to a child and making child pornography via social media (Instagram).

Officers started the investigation in April after the victim filed a complaint with city police.

One day later, last Thursday, officers executed a second, unrelated search warrant in Orillia and arrested and charged a 25-year-old man.

The man is facing charges of criminal harassment, extortion and non-consensual distribution of intimate images via social media (Instagram).

Story continues below advertisement

Police started the investigation in January after a 21-year-old victim filed a complaint.

In the first incident, the accused was held for bail and given a future court date, while the second accused was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.

Officers say they seized several computer devices that belonged to the two accused. They said those will be forensically analyzed for digital evidence.

Click to play video: 'Battling online child sexual exploitation' Battling online child sexual exploitation
Battling online child sexual exploitation – Jul 20, 2021
