$360K of drugs seized after man stashes them in bushes in Barrie, Ont.

City police have seized $360,000 of suspected cocaine and fentanyl after a man was seen stashing several packages into bushes on a residential property in Barrie, Ont.
After the suspicious man was seen stashing the packages, a homeowner contacted police, who were able to determine that the bags contained a large amount of suspected cocaine.
Hours later, a man matching the description of the suspicious person returned to the area and was arrested when he retrieved the packages.
A 37-year-old Barrie man is facing numerous charges, including two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a drug.
In total, police seized 7.9 pounds of suspected cocaine and 50 grams of suspected fentanyl.
The Barrie man was held for a bail hearing.
Comments