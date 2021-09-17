$360K of drugs seized after man stashes them in bushes in Barrie, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

City police have seized $360,000 of suspected cocaine and fentanyl after a man was seen stashing several packages into bushes on a residential property in Barrie, Ont.

After the suspicious man was seen stashing the packages, a homeowner contacted police, who were able to determine that the bags contained a large amount of suspected cocaine.

Hours later, a man matching the description of the suspicious person returned to the area and was arrested when he retrieved the packages.

A 37-year-old Barrie man is facing numerous charges, including two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a drug.

In total, police seized 7.9 pounds of suspected cocaine and 50 grams of suspected fentanyl.

The Barrie man was held for a bail hearing.

