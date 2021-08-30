Menu

Crime

Firearm seized from man involved in downtown Barrie altercation

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 12:56 pm
Officers seized a loaded handgun from a man who was involved in an altercation in downtown Barrie during the early morning hours of Saturday.
Officers seized a loaded handgun from a man who was involved in an altercation in downtown Barrie during the early morning hours of Saturday. Barrie police

City police seized a firearm from a man who was involved in an altercation in downtown Barrie during the early morning hours of Saturday.

Officers received the report at about 1 a.m. and found the man in the area of Mulcaster and Dunlop streets, where he was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, drugs and cash.

Read more: Gun pointed at victim over parking dispute in Barrie: police

An 18-year-old Pickering, Ont., man was subsequently arrested and has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of an illegal drug for the purpose of trafficking.

The man is being held for bail.

Police say CCTV cameras in the downtown area were “instrumental” in helping officers to find the suspect.

Port Hope police seize gun, drugs and cash following vehicle stop
Port Hope police seize gun, drugs and cash following vehicle stop – Jun 18, 2020
