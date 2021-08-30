Firearm seized from man involved in downtown Barrie altercation

Send this page to someone via email

City police seized a firearm from a man who was involved in an altercation in downtown Barrie during the early morning hours of Saturday.

Officers received the report at about 1 a.m. and found the man in the area of Mulcaster and Dunlop streets, where he was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, drugs and cash.

An 18-year-old Pickering, Ont., man was subsequently arrested and has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of an illegal drug for the purpose of trafficking.

The man is being held for bail.

Police say CCTV cameras in the downtown area were “instrumental” in helping officers to find the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

0:34 Port Hope police seize gun, drugs and cash following vehicle stop Port Hope police seize gun, drugs and cash following vehicle stop – Jun 18, 2020