Over 100 charges laid, 5 arrested in graffiti investigation in Barrie, Ont.

City police say they’ve arrested five people and laid 113 charges in a months-long graffiti investigation in Barrie, Ont.

As part of the investigation, officers looked into reports of hundreds of graffiti-related incidents. They were able to determine that the same suspects were responsible for similar occurrences outside of Barrie.

Police charged a 19-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 29-year-old man — all from Barrie. They also charged a 20-year-old Springwater man and a 32-year-old North Bay man.

According to officers, symbols, pictures and specific tags associated with each suspect were spray-painted on municipal and provincial infrastructure, like bridges, schools and fences, as well as private property, including many local businesses.

The graffiti resulted in damages of more than $75,000, police say, adding that several of the defaced properties were restored in the past but were damaged again.

The investigation wrapped up during the week of Sept. 27. The 113 charges are split among the five accused, though police say an estimated amount of 50 more charges are pending.

