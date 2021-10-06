Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge man arrested after gun-related incident in Preston

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 10:33 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say an arrest was made after another incident involving a gun, this time in Cambridge.

Police say officers were called to King Street East and Church Street North in Preston at around 9:30 p.m. after a disturbance involving a firearm had been reported.

Read more: Police investigating home invasion in Cambridge early Tuesday

They said the victim sustained minor injuries during an altercation with a man although the weapon was not fired.

Police believe this was a targeted incident.

Read more: 14 arrested, $1.2M in cash and drugs seized during raids in Waterloo Region, Perth County

They arrested a 39-year-old Cambridge man and he is currently facing an assault charge, though police anticipate there will be more charges laid in the future.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers