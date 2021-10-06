Cambridge man arrested after gun-related incident in Preston

Waterloo Regional Police say an arrest was made after another incident involving a gun, this time in Cambridge.
Police say officers were called to King Street East and Church Street North in Preston at around 9:30 p.m. after a disturbance involving a firearm had been reported.
They said the victim sustained minor injuries during an altercation with a man although the weapon was not fired.
Police believe this was a targeted incident.
They arrested a 39-year-old Cambridge man and he is currently facing an assault charge, though police anticipate there will be more charges laid in the future.
