Cambridge man arrested after gun-related incident in Preston

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an arrest was made after another incident involving a gun, this time in Cambridge.

Police say officers were called to King Street East and Church Street North in Preston at around 9:30 p.m. after a disturbance involving a firearm had been reported.

Read more: Police investigating home invasion in Cambridge early Tuesday

They said the victim sustained minor injuries during an altercation with a man although the weapon was not fired.

Police believe this was a targeted incident.

They arrested a 39-year-old Cambridge man and he is currently facing an assault charge, though police anticipate there will be more charges laid in the future.

Advertisement