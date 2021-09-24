14 arrested, $1.2M in cash and drugs seized during raids in Waterloo Region, Perth County

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say officers from across Midwestern Ontario arrested 14 people while seizing over $760,000 in illegal drugs and more than $500,000 in cash during a series of raids across the area.

“This months-long investigation has eliminated a significant element of illegal crime in our communities and will have a positive impact on public safety,” Waterloo Police Chief Bryan Larkin stated.

“This investigation reiterates that the tentacles of crime expand beyond regional borders, and law enforcement agencies across the province and country must work together to target those who harm our communities with illegal trafficking and gun violence.”

Waterloo police say the arrests were made on Sept. 15 after a joint six-month investigation with the Stratford and Woodstock police services.

They say the warrants were served at nine locations in Kitchener, Cambridge, St. Mary’s and Stratford with the majority of them, five, being served in the theatre city.

Police say they seized 5,300 grams of methamphetamine and 400 grams of cocaine. In addition, they also found 2,400 grams of fentanyl, which amounts to 95,000 doses at street level. They say the street value of the drugs was more than $760,000.

They say they also seized $565,000 and approximately $100,000 in alleged proceeds of crime, such as luxury watches and jewelry.

Police say they also seized three handguns, three conducted energy weapons two rifles, a carbine and a shotgun as well as equipment used to process and mix fentanyl and to process and package drugs.

A total of 14 people are facing numerous drugs and weapons charges in connection to the investigation.