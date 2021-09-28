Police investigating home invasion in Cambridge early Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a home invasion that occurred in Cambridge early Tuesday.

Police say three men forced their way into a home on Albert Street in Galt at around 1:45 a.m.

They say the men, who were armed with a hatchet, a handgun and a machete, assaulted a man who was at the residence.

The victim was left with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Police say the suspects were last seen headed southbound on Highway 24 in a black Dodge Journey.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has video surveillance to call 519-570-9777 extension 8418 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.