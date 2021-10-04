COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 20 cases Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a day after reporting 20 cases on Sunday.

The region’s total COVID-19 case count now stands at 14,093 cases (an increase of 19) with 13,683 recoveries (an increase of 14), 171 active cases (an increase of five) and 239 deaths (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported Sept. 29 and involved a fully vaccinated man in his 70s.

The number of cases involving a variant of concern remains at 4,259. The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,384 cases of the Alpha variant

745 cases of the Delta variant

124 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre is caring for eight inpatients with COVID-19 as of Monday, down from 13 on Friday.

Five or fewer patients are in adult critical care/the intensive care unit.

There are zero COVID-19 inpatients in Children’s Hospital and zero inpatients in pediatric critical care as of Monday.

The number of staff cases remains at five or fewer.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) is reporting one non-outbreak case involving a health-care worker.

Outbreaks

The MLHU is not reporting any active institutional outbreaks, however, there are several outbreaks reported at area schools and child-care/early-years centres.

The following schools have active outbreaks:

Lord Elgin Public School, declared Sept. 26

St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School, declared Oct. 1

Previously reported outbreaks at Wilfrid Jury Public School and at Ekcoe Central School were declared over Oct. 2 and 1, respectively.

The following child-care or early-years centres have active outbreaks:

Kidlogic London, declared Sept. 26 (three cases)

Chelsea Green Children’s Centre, declared Oct. 2 (case number unknown)

The health unit is also reporting one COVID-19 case, but no outbreak, at Bright Beginnings Pre-School Home Daycare in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Schools

In addition to the outbreaks listed above, nine schools have active cases associated with them:

B. Davison Secondary School Secondary School (one case)

Clara Brenton Public School (one case)

Eagle Heights Public School (one case)

Glencoe District High School (one case)

London Christian High (one case)

Lord Elgin Public School (seven cases, though the TVDSB is reporting nine active cases and nine resolved cases)

Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School (one case)

St. Anthony Catholic French Immersion School (two cases)

St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School (one case)

The health unit said at least 87 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, and child-care/early-years centres.

Vaccinations and testing

As of the end of the day on Sept. 25, 80.9 per cent of eligible residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 86.5 per cent had at least one dose. Updated data is anticipated Tuesday.

Since Aug. 23, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 68.3 per cent of all cases (or 556 of 814 cases) and 72.73 per cent of all hospitalizations (or 24 of 33 hospitalizations).

Meanwhile, 19.29 per cent of all cases (or 157 of 814 cases) involved those who were fully vaccinated while 21.21 per cent of all hospitalizations (seven of 33) involved individuals who were fully vaccinated.

The rest of the cases involved individuals who were partially vaccinated or not yet protected by vaccination.

Of the six COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, three involved people who were unvaccinated, two involved individuals who were fully vaccinated and one involved someone who was not yet protected by vaccination.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.8 per cent for the week of Sept. 19, down from 2.2 per cent for the week of Sept. 12.

Ontario

Ontario reported 511 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 85 of which were recorded in Toronto, 88 in Peel Region, and 46 in Ottawa. All other health units reported fewer than 35 cases.

Two more deaths were also reported.

Ontario reported 146 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by two from the previous day) with 159 patients in intensive care units (down by four) and 104 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (down by three).

Vaccination rates weren’t available on Monday due to technical issues, the ministry of health said.

As of Sunday, 86.45 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 81.23 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend. As of Monday, the health unit reported:

4,339 total cases (an increase of 44 from Friday)

71 active cases (an increase of 28)

4,166 resolved cases (an increase of 16)

86 deaths (unchanged)



1,184 variant of concern cases (an increase of 33, all Delta), with 771 Alpha, 392 Delta and 54 Beta or Gamma

Of the 44 active cases in the region, 45 were in Elgin County (including 22 in Aylmer) and 26 were in Oxford County (including seven in Tillsonburg).



Four people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the health unit said, with one case in the ICU.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

As of Sept. 19, the region’s test positivity rate stood at 1.2 per cent, down from 2.6 per cent a week earlier.

As of Oct. 3, 81.0 per cent of those 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 85.9 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

People can add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List. Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

SWPH adds that if anyone needs a copy of their vaccination receipt, they can download it online using their postal code and Ontario health card or call 1-833-943-3900.

Huron and Perth

On Monday, Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) reported:

2,205 cases (an increase of 23 from Friday)

46 active cases (an increase of nine)

2,094 recoveries (an increase of 14)

65 deaths (unchanged)

Among the 46 active cases, 10 are in Perth East, seven in Perth South and six in Huron east. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Two COVID-19 patients are in hospital. There are two active COVID-19 cases involving a health-care worker.

An outbreak was declared Sept. 21 at Listowel District Secondary School in North Perth. There are no active cases associated with the outbreak as of Monday.

One outbreak is also active, involving an unidentified workplace.

An outbreak declared Sept. 17 at Blue Water Rest Home in Bluewater, a long-term care home, was declared over as of Oct. 4. In total, the outbreak involved one resident and two staff cases.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.0 per cent as of the week of Sept. 19, up from 1.8 the week before.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Oct. 4, 78.7 per cent of those 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 83.7per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website. Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Monday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



3,919 cases (an increase of 11 from Sunday)

99 active cases (an increase of four)

3,750 resolved cases (an increase of seven)

70 deaths (unchanged)

As of Monday, 565 variant of concern cases had been recorded in the region, an increase of four from Friday.

Of those, 439 have been Alpha, 108 have been Delta (an increase of four) and 18 have been Gamma.

Four COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health on Monday, an increase of two from Friday.



LPH is reporting active outbreaks at:

Generations Day Care – Queen Elizabeth Site, declared Sept. 28 and involving fewer than five cases.

Bkejwanong Kinomaagewgamig Elementary School, declared Sept. 24 and involving five cases.

Bkejwanong Children’s Centre, declared Sept. 22 and involving fewer than five cases

An unidentified workplace outbreak, declared Oct. 3

A previous outbreak at Gregory A. Hogan Catholic School, declared Sept. 20 and involving fewer than five cases, is listed as resolved as of Oct. 1.



All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

Among those aged 12 and older, 76.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 81.8 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Lambton Public Health is also working with Lambton County Library in an effort to make it easier to obtain vaccine receipts by assisting residents having trouble downloading or printing the receipts.

— with files from Global News’ Jessica Patton and Kelly Wang.

